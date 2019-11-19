Cannibals and politicians – what could be scarier? Fede Alvarez, director of Don’t Breathe and the Evil Dead remake, has two new horror projects lined-up, and both are bound to garner attention. One is a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The other is being described as “The Shining set in the White House.” And really, what more do you need?

What could be scarier than the current White House? How about a haunted White House? That appears to be the plot of Fede Alvarez’s new movie, according to THR. Bad Hombre, the horror-centric banner run by Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues, just signed a first-look deal with Legendary Pictures, and they already have two projects lined-up, with Shintaro Shimosawa as head of production.

The first project is being described as “The Shining set in the White House”, which I can only assume means it’s a movie about ghosts haunting the 1600 Pennsylvania Ave location. Hopefully, we’re talking historical ghosts here – like a ghostly Abe Lincoln roaming the halls and moaning, and maybe a phantom Teddy Roosevelt hanging around, too.

If a haunted White House movie doesn’t float your boat, how about a Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot? That’s in the works, too. Joe Epstein wrote the script for the haunted White House movie, which Alvarez intends to direct. The Texas Chain Saw reboot has a script by Chris Thomas Devlin. It’s unclear if Alvarez plans to direct that as well. “We are looking forward to sparking a new and meaningful relationship with a powerhouse like Legendary,” Alvarez said.

Texas Chain Saw was previously rebooted in 2003 with the Michael Bay-produced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. While that film doesn’t even come close to the nightmarish realism of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 original, I thought it had its moments. I can’t say the same thing for the follow-up film, the prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. I don’t really know what else you can do with the Massacre franchise at this point, but I’ll let Alvarez sort that one out. I’m much more interested in the haunted White House movie, just because that sounds like something we haven’t seen before.

Better yet, why not combine these projects into one? Leatherface gets elected President of the United States, and then has to figure out how to run the country. I’d watch the hell out of that.