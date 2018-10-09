Happy Halloween, here are some of your favorite fairy tales, made sexy and scary. Created by The Vampire Diaries creator Kevin Williamson, the CBS All Access Show Tell Me a Story reimagines three classic fairy tales, The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel in a “dark and twisted psychological thriller.”

The streaming service has released the official full Tell Me a Story trailer for the series which, in honor of the month of October, doubles down on the horror elements of this modern reimagining.

Tell Me a Story Trailer

Starring Billy Magnussion, Kim Cattrall, and The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, Tell Me a Story interweaves the three fairy tales of Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into a serialized drama that will premiere exclusively on CBS’ streaming service. From the trailer, we can see iconography from these fairy tales in the form of bank robbers’ pig masks, a young woman’s red raincoat that she refuses from her mother (Cattrall), and a butchered pig head. We get it; pigs look creepy.

Based on the Spanish fantasy series, Cuéntame un cuento, Tell Me A Story features several alumni of Williamson’s hit shows, including The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley and The Originals’ Danielle Campbell. The Tell Me A Story cast is rounded out by James Wolk, Dania Ramirez, Sam Jaeger, Davi Santos, Zabryna Guevara, and Dorian Missick.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tell Me a Story:

Get a sneak peek at the new CBS All Access Original Series, Tell Me A Story, which takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Tell Me A Story premieres exclusively on CBS All-Access on October 31, 2018.