Star Trek has always been about highlighting the best in humanity, and that includes kids. Now kids are getting the spotlight in the upcoming Star Trek animated series coming to Nickelodeon. Read more to learn about this new animated Star Trek project below.

A new, original CG-animated Star Trek series following “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation” is heading to Nickelodeon, according to StarTrek.com.

“‘Star Trek,’ Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” said Dan and Kevin Hageman, the Emmy-winning writers of the LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu TV series who are developing this series for Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios.

The yet-untitled series will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon, making it the first kid-centric series in the Star Trek franchise, and the second upcoming animated Star Trek series after Star Trek: Lower Decks on CBS All Access.

Alex Kurtzman, who is overseeing the expanding Star Trek franchise, is executive producing the Nickelodeon series alongside fellow Trek veterans Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Kurtzman expressed his excitement for the series in a statement:

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future. Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world.”

Animation producer Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers together with Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

With this new series, the expanding Star Trek TV universe will do well at reaching all demographics. Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks, tied to Discovery, are akin to traditional Star Trek series that appeal to a wide audience, while Star Trek: Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), will be an animated series targeted at mature audiences. Meanwhile, an untitled Star Trek series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard and a Section 21 spin-off with Michelle Yeoh are also in development. The teen animated series will be the only one of these projects that will be debuting exclusively on Nickelodeon and not CBS All Access.