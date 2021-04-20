As coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out in full force in the United States, hope is finally on the horizon after a long, dark year. Ted Lasso, the AppleTV+ comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis, preached the gospel of hope, and the charming, hilarious, and incredibly nice show was one of the few high notes from 2020. Good news: the second season arrives this summer and AppleTV+ has dropped a brand new trailer, which looks just as delightful as we were hoping it would. Check it out below.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer

Against all odds, this goofy little show based on an extremely silly premise became an unlikely sleeper hit after it premiered last summer. Sudeikis picked up a Screen Actors Guild Award for his lead performance, the show snagged two Writers Guild Awards (for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series), and Critics Choice Award wins for Best Actor for Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress for the great Hannah Waddingham. It was also the only comedy series to make the American Film Institute’s esteemed Program of the Year list.

After AFC Richmond was relegated in the season 1 finale, it appears that the team has run into a web of bad luck in the upcoming season, causing Lasso and his fellow coaches to come up with some unexpected ways to get the players back on track. But as we saw in season one, this show is about so much more than soccer (football): it’s about compassion and kindness. That sounds cheesy, but damn it, this show somehow walks a high-wire tightrope of tone like an absolute champ and manages to make that cheesiness a core strength instead of a weakness. I can’t wait to see how the second season plays out. (And don’t forget, a third season has already been given the go-ahead, so this won’t be the last we see of Ted, Rebecca, Coach Beard, and the rest of our faves.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres on AppleTV+ on July 23, 2021.