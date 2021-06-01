Taylor Swift has found her first post-Cats feature film project. The hit-making musical artist and sometimes actor has joined the already packed cast of the new David O. Russell movie. The film remains untitled and somewhat mysterious, but Swift is joining a line-up that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, and many more. Since this is all very hush-hush, there’s no real info on who Swift is playing or how big her role is.

But first, before we go any further, we can’t really write a story about a David O. Russell movie without mentioning the filmmaker’s scandals. While Russell has helmed several films that I’d say are pretty damn good, he’s also notoriously tyrannical on set. That’s bad enough as-is, but you also have to take into account the fact that in 2011, Russell’s then 19-year-old transgender niece filed a police report alleging Russell had sexually assaulted her. The case was closed without charges because the “alleged assault wasn’t witnessed by police,” which I think we can all agree is a very strange defense for any sort of alleged criminal act. In any case, these allegations have somehow done no real damage to Russell’s career, and he continues to attract big stars to big projects.

And nothing proves that more than the list of talent Russell has assembled for his new untitled film. Collider has confirmed that Taylor Swift is the latest addition to a film that already features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

Swift has acted in several films – she appeared in the ensemble comedy Valentine’s Day, voiced a character in The Lorax, and had a role in the film adaptation of the classic YA novel The Giver. And of course, she played Bombalurina in the fever dream that was Cats. More recently, Swift was also the focus of the documentaries Miss Americana and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

As I mentioned above, there’s no word on who Swift is playing in the new David O. Russell movie, nor is there any indication of how big a part she’ll have. We don’t even know what kind of movie this is – comedy? Drama? Horror? Musical? Who knows! Anyway, with a huge cast like that, I’m going to guess Swift’s part is small, but I could be wrong. This will be Russell’s first movie since the absolutely dreadful 2015 Jennifer Lawrence film Joy.