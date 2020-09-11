Taschen, one of the leading art book publishers in the world, has two pop culture-related books coming out this year which may be of some interest to fans of two of the world’s biggest movie franchises.

The Taschen James Bond book, which was originally published in 2015, is getting re-released with new interviews and photos featuring the making of this year’s No Time to Die. And the company’s book dedicated to the original Star Wars trilogy is getting an abridged version which only costs $25 – a significant price drop from its normally hefty price point.

Paul Duncan, the author and editor of both of these books, shared on Twitter that new versions are on the way:

Bond is Back, and in XXL! For The James Bond Archives – No Time to Die Edition I interviewed @007 Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga, and many more, and got exclusive images.

This updated version of the Bond book will feature interviews with co-writer/director Cary Fukunaga and star Daniel Craig, who’s wrapping up his run as the world’s greatest secret agent in No Time to Die. Here’s the official description of the updated version:

The ultimate companion to all things 007, covering the making of every single movie in the James Bond franchise, from Dr. No to No Time To Die. With more than 1,007 images and an oral history featuring 150 members of cast and crew, this comprehensively updated XXL edition will delight fans of the most successful and longest-running film franchise in cinema history.

The hardcover book weighs almost 15 pounds, and its 648 pages measure 16.2 x 11.8 inches. Price? $200.

By George! The story of how and why @starwars was made as told by creator George Lucas, including photos, artwork, and documents from his and @Lucasfilm_Ltd’s archives. More info here, and you can pre-order directly from @TASCHEN: https://t.co/Hm4ygLq0wH

Retweet and share. — Paul Duncan (@kershed) September 11, 2020

As for the Star Wars book, Duncan has previously said this version will feature a smaller page size and be in portrait, not landscape layout. And it’s an abridged version, so that means fewer words and fewer images overall. It seems as if this shorter version will put more of a focus on the George Lucas interviews Duncan conducted over the course of a couple of days, detailing the creation of the original trilogy. Here’s the official description:

Star Wars exploded onto our cinema screens in 1977, and the world has not been the same since. In this book, George Lucas guides us through the original trilogy like never before, recounting the inspirations, experiences, and stories that created a modern monomyth. Complete with script pages, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, and more.

The full size book cost $200 when it came out, but this abridged version will only cost $25. The hardcover weights a little over three pounds, and its 512 pages measure 6.1 x 8.5 inches.

To be clear, we’re not getting paid by Taschen to say this. But multiple people on the /Film staff own earlier versions of these books and describe them as definitive presentations of the making of some of the most beloved films of all time, so these new versions are almost certainly going to be worth your attention. Both books will be available in November 2020, and No Time to Die is currently slated to hit theaters on November 20, 2020.