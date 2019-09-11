Margot Robbie has tapped her Dreamland director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte to steer her Tank Girl reboot. Robbie is producing the adaptation of the Jamie Hewlett and Alan Martin comic through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner and is set to star in the sci-fi action movie, with Joris-Peyrafitte now set as director.

Collider broke the news that Robbie has tapped Miles Joris-Peyrafitte to direct her Tank Girl reboot. The two had worked together on the 2019 period drama Dreamland, which Robbie had also starred in and produced. Now, Joris-Peyrafitte will be steering the ship for the adaptation of the cult comic, which is still in early development and waiting on a script, according to Collider. The film is being developed as a starring vehicle for Robbie, but the Birds of Prey actress reportedly won’t commit to star until a script is finished.

Created in 1988 by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, Tank Girl follows the titular tank operator in a post-apocalyptic hellscape as she does odd jobs and gets into all sorts of scrapes. Frequently rocking a half-shaved head, a bikini, and half a dozen weapons on her body, Tank Girl became a punk-rock action icon — a status that was cemented by Rachel Talalay’s 1995 cult feature film of the same name. Robbie’s reboot will reportedly follow Tank Girl as she teams up with a fellow outlaw named Jet Girl and a group of rebels to destroy a tyrannical government that has seized control of an already scarce water supply. So basically an even more female-driven Mad Max: Fury Road.

Joris-Peyrafitte has mostly made his name with indie dramas such as his 2016 debut As You Are starring Amandla Stenberg and Charlie Heaton as well as this year’s well-received historical drama Dreamland, which Robbie starred in alongside Travis Fimmel and Garrett Hedlund. It’s not clear yet whether he has the skills to make this as wild and bonkers as a Tank Girl movie ought to be, but Robbie is a perfect star to anchor this around. Her career-making turn as the anarchic Harley Quinn is just a stone’s throw away from Tank Girl’s punk-rock persona, and she would definitely kill a female-led dystopian drama.

Robbie is producing Tank Girl alongside her LuckyChap partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin confirmed in a tweet that LuckyChap optioned the rights to his comic, but that neither he nor Hewlett have been contacted by the parties involved.

“Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months into development,” Martin wrote. “We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators.”

We’ll let you know further details on Tank Girl as details start rolling in.