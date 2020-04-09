Like most of us, Taika Waititi is stuck at home watching movies. But unlike the rest of us, Waititi can offer some bonus content on one of the most beloved Marvel Studios films in recent years. Waititi announced that he’ll be doing a new quarantine-inspired spin on the director’s commentary for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, holding a live commentary of the Marvel comic book movie on Instagram Live later today.

James Gunn has already participated in a live-tweet of Guardians of the Galaxy, as have countless other directors who have taken to social media to create a group-viewing experience of their films. But Waititi is taking this live-watch experience to another level with an Instagram Live viewing of Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi announced that he’ll be holding a live-commentary viewing of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram Live this afternoon at 4:00 P.M. PST. Waititi also teased a “special guest” who wasn’t in the movie.

“I’ll be talking about this movie while it plays in the background,” Waititi wrote in the caption of his Instagram photo of his hand-drawn logo for the Thor: Ragnarok screening party, which seemed to be hastily drawn on a piece of used paper (complete with a cup stain).

“Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren’t in the movie),” he added. “It’s going to be EPIC!!!(ally boring). Check in tomorrow morning for the start time (spoiler it’s 4pm PST). Also I spent 3 minutes drawing this flyer and that is not wine, it’s tears of BLOOD.”

These live-watch parties have actually unveiled some interesting pieces of trivia or juicy teases for future films — like Gunn’s recent reveal that Rocket Raccoon’s origin story will play a major part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Could we learn something new about Waititi’s plans for Thor: Love and Thunder? Perhaps, especially if the special guest he’s bringing on isn’t in this film, but the next one.

Tune into Waititi’s Instagram today at 4 P.M. PST to join the live-commentary viewing of Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters February 18, 2022.