The ever-busy Taika Waititi is already part of the Star Wars universe, having lent his voice talents to and directed an episode of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Now, Disney and Lucasfilm want more. A report states that the Star Wars proprietors are courting Waititi to develop a new Star Wars movie. This news is as vague as it comes – do they want him to write, direct, or both? We don’t know. But we do know that Waititi remains in high-demand, so this makes sense.

THR has the news about a potential new Taika Waititi Star Wars movie. We have very little info on this beyond the news that Waititi is wanted to “develop” the film, and that “It is also unclear whether the project is separate from the one being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom he closely worked on [Thor]: Ragnarok, or a separate Star Wars project.” In other words, this could be an entirely separate Star Wars project or this could be connected to whatever the heck Kevin Feige is cooking up.

The future of Star Wars movies is up in the air at the moment. The Skywalker Saga just concluded, which means the series is on the verge of going off in new directions. Rian Johnson was previously announced as developing a whole new, separate trilogy, but it’s unclear what’s going on with that. As recently as last year, Johnson stated it was still happening – but we’ve heard very little since the announcement. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were attached to develop a new movie (or movies) as well, but they walked away from that project in the wake of a huge Netflix deal.

Bringing in Waititi, who was recently Oscar-nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, is certainly not the worst idea in the world. His work on Thor: Ragnarok proved he can tackle the fantasy-sci-fi genre with aplomb, and making a Star Wars movie with that same comedic tone would certainly be a step in a new direction for the franchise as a whole. And it helps that Disney and Lucasfilm already have a relationship with Waititi from his work on The Mandalorian.