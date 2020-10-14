Things get romantic in the trailer for Sylvie’s Love, a new Amazon movie from writer-director Eugene Ashe starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Thompson’s character dreams of making it big in the TV business while Asomugha is an up-and-coming jazz musician. The two grow close, only to drift in different directions. But chance, or fate, brings them together again – and not without complications. Or, as the official description puts it, “the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957.” Watch the Sylvie’s Love trailer below.

Sylvie’s Love Trailer

Well, this sure looks gorgeous. In Sylvie’s Love, “Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.”

The film hails from writer-director Eugene Ashe, and after this trailer, I’m kicking myself for missing Sylvie’s Love at Sundance earlier this year. Thankfully, our own Ben Pearson caught it at the fest, and had great things to say about the flick, writing in his review: “Sylvie’s Love is a soaring, swooning, old-school throwback that’s primarily concerned with wrapping the audience in a sumptuous cinematic blanket of jazz, ambition, and starry-eyed enchantment. And boy, does it ever.” Ben added: “This is the sexiest movie at Sundance 2020, and Thompson and Asomugha’s chemistry is so hot, I thought the screen would catch on fire.”

The full cast includes Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel and Lance Reddick with Wendi McLendon Covey, and Eva Longoria. Syvlie’s Love will head directly to Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.