Most SXSW Short Films Are Now Streaming For Free

SXSW was cancelled due to coronavirus fears, but thanks to the fine folks at Oscilloscope and Mailchimp, you can now enjoy some SXSW programming from your own home. Around 75 SXSW short films are going to be released online, for free, with many available right now. The lineup includes four festival winners and seven special recognition films, and since you’re likely stuck inside, you have plenty of time to watch everything.

After the cancellation of this year’s SXSW, Mailchimp and O-Scope scrambled to find a way to help filmmakers showcase the projects they had worked so hard to have accepted into the festival. With the support of the SXSW programming team, offers were made to all filmmakers who were selected as part of the 2020 SXSW Official Short Film Selections, and we were able to license a vast majority. These films will be available on Mailchimp Presents exclusively through April.

“When SXSW announced their cancellation, one of our first thoughts was the mass devastation that would be felt by the filmmakers who would no longer have an opportunity to experience their premiere. With the exceedingly generous support of Mailchimp, we were collectively able to make a mad dash to create a site from the ground up (thanks Code and Theory!) to highlight these films, pay the filmmakers generously for their rights, and make everything available to the public at no cost.”

