The Sweet Tooth comic series from DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint is dark and foreboding and even dips into horror territory. But the new Netflix series based on the comic is taking a different route. The tone has been changed to be something a tad more family-friendly, and that might not go over so well with folks who loved the comic. But newcomers looking for a fantasy-infused series might find something to love. Watch the Sweet Tooth trailer below.

Sweet Tooth Trailer

I’ve never read the Sweet Tooth comic, but I’ve heard that it’s dark. And “dark” isn’t what this looks like. To be fair, no one is trying to hide that. There was even a featurette released featuring executive producer Robert Downey Jr. talking about how the tone of the comic has been changed for the TV series. Still, I can’t help but wonder…why? Why buy the rights to a property and then change the tone that people liked to begin with? It’s just one of those Hollywood mysteries, I guess. All that said, I’m really digging the visual style on display here – it’s dreamy and unique.

In Sweet Tooth, “Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”

The series is based on the comic series by Jeff Lemire, and was created by Jim Mickle, director of the fun John Carpenter throwback Cold in July. Mickle also serves as co-showrunner with Beth Schwartz. Mickle and Schwartz also write the series, as well as executive produce. Other executive producers include Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The cast includes Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), with Will Forte (Father) and James Brolin (Narrator).

The series will launch on Netflix on June 4, 2021.