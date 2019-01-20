The weird and wild Suspiria remake is now available on digital, giving you a chance to watch Luca Guadagnino‘s bloody epic from the comfort of your own home. To coincide with the digital release, and the upcoming Blu-ray as well, a new Suspiria remake featurette takes you behind-the-scenes to show you how the movie’s choreographer created the strange and memorable dance sequences.

Suspiria Remake Featurette

There’s a lot of differences between the original Suspiria and the 2018 remake. One thing that sets Luca Guadagnino’s film apart from Dario Argento’s original is a whole lot of dancing. Even though both films are set in a dance academy, Guadagnino’s movie is the one that devotes the most time to the act and art of dancing. Scene after scene focuses on characters (mostly Dakota Johnson’s Susie) flailing and stomping around in almost hypnotic fashion.

All that dancing took considerable effort to create, and Guadagnino turned to choreographer Damien Jalet to make it happen. In the above featurette, Jalet talks about how Guadagnino wanted to take the concept of witchcraft associated with dancing even further than the original film. As Jalet points out, dance really isn’t explored in Argento’s Suspiria, and Guadagnino wanted to give the art of movement a “wide place” in his new interpretation.

Dakota Johnson says she wanted to do all her own dancing in the movie, but things didn’t exactly turn out that way. Jalet ended up designing such complex movements that some things were physically impossible for a non-professional dancer to perform (although Johnson did have a few years of dance training long before making the film).

“When we started talking,” Guadagnino said in a past interview, “me and Damien, our point of conversation started on the concept of what was the experience of the avant-garde dancers and choreographers back in the time of where the movie is set. Plus, the fact that we wanted to make sure that this dance that we were going to pull off was going to be something that was tied with, let’s say, avant-garde, but also something ancient because as we know witches are there since a long time.”

Suspiria is now available on digital, and will be released on Blu-ray January 29, 2019.