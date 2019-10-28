Having popped up in plenty of other DC shows on The CW, Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch‘s Lois Lane are about to get their own series. The CW is currently developing a new show called Superman and Lois, which will show how the ace reporter and the Man of Steel deal with being modern parents, which is certainly a new angle for a Superman show.

Will we be getting a new Superman movie anytime soon? That seems unlikely – because there’s a new Superman TV show in the works instead. Superman and Lois is being developed as a standalone pilot for stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, written by Todd Helbin. The show “revolves around the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

Superman and Lois Lane have had children in the comics, and Superman Returns found the Man of Steel discovering he fathered a child (who also has superpowers) with Lois before he left the planet to do some stuff in space. And now the couple will have a kid on TV as well. We’re very far removed from the Superman of Zach Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman at this point, folks.

Hoechlin has been playing Superman in The CW’s “Arrowverse” since 2016, and Tulloch’s Lois Lane was introduced in that same universe last year. The Arrowverse includes Arrow, which is in the midst of airing its final season, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and the recently launched Batwoman. The CW is also developing a female-driven spin-off series starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodger, and Juliana Harkavy.

While the Superman and Lois as parents angle is new for a TV show, this won’t be the first series to focus on the couple’s relationship. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman covered similar ground, running for four seasons between 1993 and 1997. Perhaps every generation gets the Lois & Clark it deserves.

Superman and Lois isn’t the only live-action Superman show in the works. There’s also Metropolis, a DC Universe prequel series that will feature Lois Lane and Lex Luthor “as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.”