Looks like some fans have another excuse to demand someone #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Only this time it’s not Justice League we’re talking about. Instead, Zack Snyder has revealed there’s an unreleased Sucker Punch director’s cut out there, just waiting to be seen. Snyder’s 2011 sci-fi action fantasy extravaganza did receive an “extended cut” on home video, but this director’s cut is apparently something completely different.

In 2011, Zack Snyder released Sucker Punch, a film where “a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning) retreats to a fantasy world where she is free to go wherever her mind takes her. Determined to fight for real freedom, she finds four women – Rocket, Blondie, Amber, and Sweet Pea – to join together to escape the terrible fate that awaits them. With a virtual arsenal at their disposal, the allies battle everything from samurais to serpents, while trying to decide what price they will pay for survival.” In addition to Browning, the cast featured Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, Oscar Isaac, Jon Hamm, and Scott Glenn.

Critics were not kind to the film and it was also a financial disappointment. However, like all Snyder films, it has its fans. The theatrical cut of Sucker Punch had a PG-13, but when the film came to home video, it received an extended cut that added 18 minutes and changed the rating from PG-13 to R. However, as it turns out, this extended cut isn’t the only alternate cut of Sucker Punch. During a video interview with Vanity Fair (via Coming Soon), Snyder revealed he has an unreleased director’s cut of the film as well.

“[Sucker Punch] was the first time where I really faced, like, a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial,” Snyder said. “And there is a director’s cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I’ll say that out loud.” Snyder didn’t go into much detail about what’s different with his director’s cut vs. the released extended cut, but the filmmaker’s very vocal fans will no doubt use this bit of info to once again demand someone, somewhere, release the filmmaker’s preferred version of the movie. Whether or not that actually happens is another story – I have a hard time believing the demand for the Snyder Cut of Sucker Punch will be as widespread as the demand for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. But I’ve been wrong before.