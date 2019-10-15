Stuber is now available on Blu-ray and digital, and we have an exclusive clip from the Kumail Nanjiani/Dave Bautista buddy comedy to mark the occasion. The clip is part of several special features included on home media release, and it’s titled “Joke-O-Rama” – just in case you’re in the mood for that sort of thing. Watch the Stuber clip below.

Stuber Clip

In Stuber, “a mild-mannered driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista, Guardians of the Galaxy) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, Stu is thrust into a harrowing ordeal in which he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.”

I’ll confess that I’ve avoided seeing Stuber, primarily because of its title. But writing for /Film, Meredith Borders saw a rough cut of the film at SXSW, and came away impressed:

“But the really inspired part comes in Bautista and Nanjiani’s casting, a pairing that might feel unlikely on paper but registers as instantly legendary onscreen. Comedies can’t fake this kind of chemistry, and boy, have they tried. The two actors are just so funny together, with Nanjiani’s mild straight-man routine bumping up perfectly against Bautista’s grouchy bombast. And they’re sweet together, too, a sort of winsome, weird, reluctant friendship, like when you see a video of a Labrador and an elephant cuddling on the internet.”

And our own Hoai-Tran Bui gave the finished movie a fairly positive review, writing:

“Bautista and Nanjiani’s pairing is nothing less than a stroke of genius, Bautista’s lumbering machismo clashing perfectly with Nanjiani’s neurotic straight man. I so feared that Nanjiani, as the consummate comedian of the duo, would be reduced to comedy mule, all winking one-liners and self-deprecating jokes. While Nanjiani does get to shoulder the comedy evenly with Bautista — one bit in which Nanjiani takes five minutes to make a 12-point turn only works thanks to Nanjiani’s charming delivery — Stu is the real heart of this film. A mild-mannered retail employe who withstands hours of verbal abuse from frat bro boss (American Vandal‘s Jimmy Tatro, playing to type) while pining for his longtime friend Becca (Betty Gilpin), Stu lives a live stuck in neutral. But he’s perfectly happy there and not at all appreciative when he realizes his passenger is a brutish cop with impaired vision.”

The Blu-ray release comes loaded with the following features:

STUBER 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD Bonus Features: