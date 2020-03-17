As the CDC-recommended quarantines stretches from days into weeks, everyone practicing responsible social distancing is probably getting a little antsy. And while Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have plenty of offerings to while away the long hours, movie lovers may be craving more. A niche horror movie, maybe, or an old British crime drama that can’t be found on any of the major streaming giants. Well, a few genre streaming platforms — including the specialty horror streaming platform Shudder — are offering special discounts for the next few weeks to new subscribers.

Shudder, Acorn TV, and Magnolia Pictures’ genre channel DOX are offering discounts to new subscribers who may be feeling the cabin fever under quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Both Shudder and Acorn TV are offering extended free trials, while DOX is 50% off for new subscribers.

Shudder is offering 30-day free trials for new subscribers to the horror streaming platform, which features everything from acclaimed classics like Night of the Living Dead to B-movie horror. New subscribers can try the service for free with the promo code SHUTIN.

Stuck inside and looking for something to watch? We're here for you with daily #ShudderShutIn picks. Not a member yet? Try Shudder free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN https://t.co/HK3si5R1pp — Shudder (@Shudder) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Acorn TV, the streaming platform that is home to British programming for American audiences, is offering an extended 30-day free trial with the promo code FREE30. The free trial for Acorn TV used to only be a week-long trial, which barely gives viewers time to get a taste of the service’s extensive slate of British mysteries, dramas, and comedies like Midsomar Mysteries, Line of Duty, Doc Martin, Pie in the Sky, and foreign titles like Canada’s Slings & Arrows and Murdoch Mysteries, the Australian Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, and more.

Finally, Magnolia Pictures’ genre channel DIX, which is usually available at the annual subscription price of $29.99, is being offered at half-price for $14.99 for a limited time. The discounted price is available only to new subscribers that maintain the subscription past the free 7-day free trial period at www.doxchannel.com. The genre channel offers a curated collection of non-fiction content from renowned filmmakers across the globe, including the Joaquin Phoenix-starring I’m Still Here, Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop, Oscar-winning Man on Wire, BAFTA Award nominee Blackfish, and more. The offer is available to new subscribers now until March 31, 2020.