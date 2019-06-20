We’re mere days away from a new season of Stranger Things, and while Netflix has managed to only release one trailer so far, the streaming service decided to throw us a bone with a new look at season 3. The kids of Hawkins are back again, looking a bit older and dealing with even more danger and mystery. They also have some serious shopping to do, thanks to the new mall in town. Watch the new Stranger Things season 3 trailer below.

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer

After a buzzed-about first season, Stranger Things season 2 was a bit of a mixed back. But season 3 looks like it might be the best yet, and that’s exciting. Season 3 is set in the summer of 1985: “School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

Returning cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono and season 2 scene-stealer Priah Ferguson. New additions include Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale.

As is usually the case with this show, specific details are scant. We’ve heard that season 3 will be “darker” and “gorier” than previous seasons, which is a little surprising – the series isn’t exactly known for gore. There’s also a big element of change this season. Showrunners the Duffer Brothers said: “We wanted to explore the theme of change. The season takes place during the last summer before high school. The kids are growing up, and that transition is going to be messy and awkward and painful. Are they able to grow up without growing apart?”

We also know that season 3 will give us more of the Steve and Dustin friendship that season 2 set up so well. “In season two, it was all very cute and there was a funny factor to it because it was unexpected, but now that it is expected, I want to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other,” producer Shawn Levy said. “I want them to have a connection like they’ve really had a connection for a year — like they’re brothers.”

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix July 4, so get ready to blow-off your family BBQ and stay inside watching it.