Netflix has picked up Stowaway, a sci-fi film featuring Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor, Pitch Perfect), Toni Collette (Velvet Buzzsaw, Hereditary), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O, Lost, Always Be My Maybe), and Shamier Anderson (Race, Destroyer). The Joe Penna-directed movie involves a mission to Mars gone wrong. Netflix will release the pic in the US, UK, Australia/New Zealand, India, Latin America, Africa, and select other countries in Asia and Europe.

Streaming giant Netflix announced today that it will premiere Stowaway, a film that used to be set up at Sony. Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson star, with Joe Penna directing a script he co-wrote with Ryan Morrison. Penna and Morrison also worked on Arctic, the 2018 film starring Mads Mikkelsen. As for Stowaway, the film is already in the can, having shot in 2019 in Germany at Bavaria Studios in Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne, with VFX handled by RISE | Visual Effects Studios. Producers include Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Ulrich Schwarz. Executive producers are Maxime Cottray, Nate Bolotin, Ryan Morrison and Philipp Stendebach. The production companies behind the flick are XYZ Films, Augenstein Filmproduktion, RISE PICTURES, and RainMaker Films.

Here’s a synopsis:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

This premise – one crew member turning against a captain on a ship – is nothing new, really. It’s the set-up of Mutiny of the Bounty, and it’s also used in Crimson Tide. The difference here, of course, is that the ship is in space, so there’s that. And while Kendrick is known more for comedic work at this point, the synopsis makes it sound as if Stowaway is going to be played straight. That’s fine – all I ask is that we get at least one scene where Toni Collette loses her shit and yells at everyone. Please.

There’s no word yet on when we might see Stowaway, but it obviously won’t be anytime in 2020. Unless Netflix wants to drop the film this month without warning, which could happen but probably won’t. The best bet is that we’ll see Stowaway sometime in 2021, so keep an eye out for it.