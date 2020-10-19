Stephen Colbert is heading back to Showtime for another live election night special. Hopefully, the results of this year’s will be better than the last one. In a wordy but appropriately urgently titled special called Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late night host Stephen Colbert will react in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in. See the Stephen Colbert election special teaser below.

Stephen Colbert Election Special Teaser

“Join me on election night from six feet away,” Colbert announces in the teaser, before descending into his typically cynical sense of humor with a joke that may hit too close to home: “Hopefully in the future you’ll have to explain to your grandchildren what that joke means. Also hopefully in the future, you’ll have grandchildren. Also hopefully there will be a future.”

Colbert will return to Showtime in a one-hour election special airing on November 3. The host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will react to election results in real time as they come in from each state, while welcoming guests like Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of THE CIRCUS.

The election special will air live from “Colbert’s virtual underground political bunker,” and broadcast without a studio audience due to COVID-19 protocols. The special will be produced by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert team, with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart as the executive producers.This is the second time that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert partnered up with Showtime for real-time election coverage, with the first special airing on November 8, 2016, titled Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh–? And we all know how that one turned out. (Colbert was great, but the night took a dark turn after the unexpected election results threw a wrench in the comedian’s planned riffs.) Hopefully this time, Colbert will have something to actually celebrate — and maybe allow him some lighthearted jokes that won’t feel like they’re portending the end of the world.

“It’s going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to WANT to change,” Colbert said in a press release for the election night special.

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 airs Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 P.M. ET