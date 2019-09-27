Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

Rey is not about to let the past die. As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings an end to the Skywalker Saga, a familiar weapon is brought back to the forefront. Luke’s old lightsaber, itself passed down from Anakin Skywalker, was broken in half during Rey and Kylo Ren’s battle in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But Rey has reforged the lightsaber and wields it once again in the ninth and final installment of the Skywalker Saga. A closer look at this repaired lightsaber was unveiled during the Star Wars event Triple Force Friday along with a new Empire Magazine cover of Rey and Kylo Ren.

The discovery of Luke’s lightsaber in the possession of Maz Kanata helped start Rey down her path as a hero of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It was a passing of the torch that continued through The Last Jedi, as Rey attempts to return the lightsaber to Luke, only for him to reject it. But she is able to wield it almost as skillfully as him, taking the fight to Snoke and Kylo Ren — only for this mythic weapon to break during the battle.

But as we see in these new images from a Triple Force Friday event, that lightsaber is making a glorious return in The Rise of Skywalker. But this lightsaber, which has appeared through all nine films of the Star Wars series, has now been reforged in Rey’s image. The lightsaber can be seen in the top left image.

We got another look at Rey with her lightsaber in action in the new Empire Magazine collectible covers illustrated by Paul Shipper. The cover images show Rey and Kylo Ren crossing sabers, as well as them posing coolly while cloaked in both the darkness and light.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

