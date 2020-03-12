Sometimes when you’re leading an evil military dictatorship, you just gotta let loose. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is full of baddies who scowl and stride around in their black uniforms a lot, but when the First Order’s General Hux and Allegiant General Enric Pryde are done glowering at each other, they have a little fun. At least, their actors Domnhall Gleeson and Richard E. Grant do in the newly released Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker bloopers. Watch Gleeson and Grant flub their lines and goof around behind the scenes in the new blooper reel below.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Bloopers

The First Order goes to the lighter side in this @usatodaylife exclusive blooper reel from @StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker, on digital platforms Tuesday. (Domhnall Gleeson is my spirit animal here.) https://t.co/FN4fD1pexq pic.twitter.com/cDlHKtWjAK — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) March 10, 2020

USA Today premiered a bloopers clip showing the sillier side of the First Order. Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant take center stage in the blooper reel, as the beleaguered First Order officer General Hux and his new boss Allegiant General Pryde, respectively. The two of them take turns scowling at each other in-between goofed lines, and the whole thing makes you crave a The Office-style mockumentary centered on the First Order. Because what’s more hilarious than an upstart like Hux getting put in his place by Grant’s stern Allegiant General Pryde?

“Because Domhnall’s such a good guy, it was extremely enjoyable to pull status on him,” Grant says in the behind-the-scenes clip.

But it’s always great to see Grant immediately turn up the charm after the cameras stop rolling, and be his lovely excitable self. He just looks happy to be there. Meanwhile, Gleeson just looks happy trying to make Grant break, flubbing lines and dropping f-bombs.

“Myself and Richard had competitions to see who could forget their lines first,” Gleeson joked.

Who won? We never find out, but perhaps that’s something we’ll learn when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gets released on digital platforms March 17, 2020 and Blu-ray/DVD March 31, 2020.