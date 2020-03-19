Star Wars: The Last Jedi and its incredible throne room scene remains burned in our minds, even three years after the polarizing film’s release. Now, as we sit twiddling our thumbs and scrolling through Twitter during our self-quarantines, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is dropping a few behind-the-scenes photos from that scene, as well as a sweet candid image of Carrie Fisher. See The Last Jedi behind the scenes photos below.

The Last Jedi Behind The Scenes Photos

A few lovely ones from the archives (spoilers I guess) pic.twitter.com/HWgeFkI0qG — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 19, 2020

Shot on Johnson’s Ilford 3200 camera, the black and white photos offer a few glimpses of what it was like behind-the-scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The third photo is a pretty funny one, showing Andy Serkis, who voiced and motion-capture performed the role of the villainous Supreme Leader Snoke, crying over a prop of Snoke’s bisected body after he had been killed by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). It may come as a bit of a surprise that Snoke’s body was actually a prop and not entirely digital, but we had actually learned this in our oral history of the throne room battle scene.

But while Serkis sheds fake tears over his character’s dead body, you may shed some real tears to see Carrie Fisher and Oscar Isaac (who played the rogueish pilot Poe Dameron) goofing around in the first image, which Johnson admits had “some funkyness happening with that,” but he liked how it came out nonetheless. It’s amazing that Johnson had time to snap these photos while he was busy directing a tentpole sci-fi film that would go on to rake in $1.3 billion worldwide, but hey, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker is a multi-tasker.

The Last Jedi images come right as the final film in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, comes on digital and before it arrives in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.