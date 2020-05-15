Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck are set to boldly go where no man has gone before in a new Star Trek spin-off series. The three actors, who appeared in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, will headline a new CBS All Access series called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Get the details below.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Announcement

According to Variety, CBS All Access has given a series order to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which reunites Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) after their appearance in the second season of Discovery. After locating the missing Spock, that season ended with the Discovery and its crew being flung into the far future while Pike and the crew of the Enterprise remained behind. This new series will follow their adventures “in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

The news was further confirmed via a video on Twitter:

While some fans had quibbles (not to be confused with tribbles) with Discovery season 2, these three actors were beloved by fans, and many viewers hoped for a spin-off. Now they’re getting one – although because of the ongoing pandemic, the timetable on when it will actually materialize is still murky.

Trek veteran Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. All three of them will be executive producers on the new series, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ last season, we meant it,” Kurtzman said in a statement. “These iconic characters have a deep history in ‘Star Trek’ canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the ‘Star Trek’ universe.”

For the uninitiated, Captain Christopher Pike appeared in the original 1960s series for one episode, was played by Bruce Greenwood in the J.J. Abrams movies, and is now being played by Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels). Number One, Pike’s second in command, was featured in the initial pilot of the original series but only appeared a handful of times before Romijn resurrected the character last year. And even if you have no familiarity with the inner workings of Trek, I’m confident you already know Spock. Everybody knows Spock! Speaking of which: how long until CBS All Access greenlights a Trek sitcom called Everybody Knows Spock?