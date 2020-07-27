CBS All Access announced that season 3 of its hit original series Star Trek: Discovery will premiere in October, six months after the second season finished airing on the ViacomCBS streaming service. The 13-episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S.

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Premiere Announcement

CBS All Access announced that Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will debut on its streaming platform on Thursday, October 15. The 13-episode season will be released weekly on CBS All Access on Thursdays, and comes just six months after season 2 wrapped in April.

CBS All Access also released a short video teaser for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, showing series lead Sonequa Martin-Green on an alien planet, planting the flag of the United Federation of Planets. The upcoming third season will see the crew of the Discovery thrown into the far future. Here is the synopsis for Star Trek season 3:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Returning to Star Trek: Discovery are cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).



Not many more new details were revealed about the third season, but the stars teased at recent Comic-Con at Home virtual panel for Star Trek: Discovery that the series will be even more laser-focused on social issue and politics.

“It’s science fiction, but it imagines a world where people are valued for who they are,” Rapp said. “It seems more resonant now than ever. It’s part of the fabric of it.”

“The work is not done,” Martin-Green emphasized. “That’s what’s going to compel us forward. Confronting ourselves and exposing ourselves as we have never before.”

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres on CBS All Access on October 15, 2020.