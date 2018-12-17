Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery will look bigger, grander, and more cinematic than ever, with the crew of the CBS All Access show aiming to make the series “look as good as any version of Star Trek that had come before it.” A new Star Trek Discovery featurette, released following the newest trailer for season 2, delves into the making of the more expensive-looking season as well as the new plot threads following the introduction of Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and what’s going on with young, bearded Spock (Ethan Peck).

Star Trek Discovery Featurette

CBS All Access revealed a closer look at Star Trek: Discovery season 2 following the release of the latest trailer. In it, creator Alex Kurtzman describes the season’s shift to a more cinematic visual style, in keeping with the big-screen iterations of the series. But as grandiose as the season looks and feels, Star Trek: Discovery is still all about those intimate character moments, with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) meeting Captain Pike, the man who helmed the Enterprise before Captain Kirk, and discovering strange connections throughout space to her adoptive brother Spock.

This featurette is released on the heels of CBS All Access’s confirmation that it is extending the sophomore season of Star Trek: Discovery by one episode. The original order was for 13 episodes, but Discovery’s second season will now consist of 14 episodes total — similar to how CBS extended the first season’s 13-episode order to 15.

Here is the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery season 2:

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.