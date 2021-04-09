Spoiler Discussion: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 “The Whole World Is Watching”
Posted on Friday, April 9th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler filled discussion about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 “The Whole World Is Watching”.
In The Spoiler Room: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4 “The Whole World Is Watching”
- Feedback
- Brief reactions
- Breakdown
- Speculation
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.