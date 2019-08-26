The fate of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in serious doubt right now thanks to a contractual spat between Marvel and Sony. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the web-slinger under the Marvel banner. A new Spider-Man animated series, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is headed to Disney Junior in 2021.

In case you were living under a rock last week and missed the constant barrage of stories about Sony, Marvel, and Spider-Man (mixed in with a plethora of reports about chicken sandwiches), Sony and Marvel Studios have decided to go their separate ways when it comes to Spidey. This leaves the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in doubt in the MCU, but don’t be surprised if things change yet again.

In the meantime, how about a new Spider-Man animated series? Will that hold you over? Deadline reports Spidey and His Amazing Friends will debut in 2021, and marks the first full-length Marvel series for Disney Junior. I’m not quite sure why this is headed to Disney Junior, and not Disney’s more high-profile new streaming service Disney+, but that’s just the way it is.

In Spidey and His Amazing Friends, “Peter Parker, who is used to working solo, must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.”

That sounds fun. It also sounds like it’s going to be geared towards younger audiences, so keep that in mind. “Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series,” said Cort Lane, SVP, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment.

As for the live-action MCU Spidey, well…we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens next. Over the weekend at D23, Tom Holland said: