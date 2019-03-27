Yes, Space Jam 2 is still happening, and the film has added a new cast member. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green will appear alongside LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and (presumably) all the other Looney Toons in the upcoming sequel. Ryan Coogler is producing, Terence Nance is directing, and you’re going to watch it. Don’t even pretend you’re not. More on the Space Jam 2 cast below.

As a wise prophet once said, “Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now. We got a real jam goin’ down.” In 1996, basketball superstar Michael Jordan teamed up with the Looney Toons to make Space Jam, a dreadful movie that has amassed a huge following – mostly among adults who watched it on VHS numerous times when they were children. A potential sequel has been rumored for years, and now it’s happening. As previously reported, LeBron James will star. Today, Variety reveals another piece of casting: Sonequa Martin-Green. The Star Trek: Discovery actress will play James’ wife in the movie. James’ real-life wife is named Savannah, but it’s not clear if the film will use that name for the character, or make up a fictional person instead.

In the original Space Jam, Michael Jordan – playing himself – was targeted by evil aliens who wanted to imprison him in their intergalactic theme park. Jordan’s only hope was to team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Toons and challenge the aliens to a game of basketball. Also, there was new character named Lola Bunny, and the artists working on the film tried way too hard to make this cartoon rabbit girl look sexy, let me just say. Tone it down, fellas.

Space Jam

Specifics about Space Jam 2 are still under wraps. All we know for certain is that the story involves “Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes joining forces with James on the court to take on an unknown entity.” Who or what will that “unknown entity” be? No idea. Will it be the aliens from the first film? It has to be something from outer space, right? Otherwise “space” wouldn’t be in the title. Maybe the real unknown entity was the friends we made along the way.

Space Jam 2 will dribble its way into theaters on July 16, 2021.