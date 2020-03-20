If you thought we were going to close out the day without at least one more big movie announcing an earlier-than-expected digital release date, think again. Sonic the Hedgehog is the latest movie to secure itself a theatrical window-breaking digital release. Sonic will hit digital at the end of the month, 46 days after it opened in theaters.

The coronavirus has completely transformed the home media release landscape in the last week. Universal dropped The Invisible Man, Emma., and The Hunt on digital today, Disney is debuting Onward later tonight, and Warner Bros. is releasing The Way Back, Just Mercy, and Birds of Prey on March 24. All of these digital releases are arriving much sooner than would be expected, and now Sonic the Hedgehog is joining their ranks.

Paramount is releasing the film on digital purchase March 31, with plans to release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and for rental on demand or disc May 19. The digital (and eventually physical) release comes with the following special features:

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds

Deleted Scenes

Bloopers

"Speed Me Up" Music Video

For the Love of Sonic

Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey

The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic

Sonic On Set

Based on the classic Sega game of the same name, Sonic the Hedgehog ran into theaters following a last-minute redesign that strove to fix the lead character’s horrific digital appearance. The change apparently worked, because the movie ended up being a big hit (despite some less-than-kind reviews).

In Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) “embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now it’s super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using his unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to save the planet.”