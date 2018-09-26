Lucasfilm has dropped Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette alongside the film’s Blu-ray and home video releases, which are now available for purchase. The featurette delves into the most iconic spacecraft of the Star Wars franchise: the Millennium Falcon, which you can watch below.

Solo A Star Wars Story Featurette

Most tentpoles these days rely exclusively on digital and computer-generated effects, making Solo: A Star Wars Story a breath of fresh air with its combination of practical and digital effects.

In the featurette, which appears on the Blu-ray and Digital HD release of the film, VFX team for Solo rigged up a giant projector screen in front of the constructed cockpit of the Falcon to give the actors an immersive experience as they performed. “It was like a Disney World ride that only we had the Fast Pass to,” Joonas Suatomo, who plays Chewbacca, says in the clip. It’s definitely in line with what we expect to see at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land set to open at Disney theme parks next year. Perhaps Disney and Lucasfilm are testing out these features in their productions before rolling them out in theme parks or immersive experiences.

The featurette also gives us a fun behind-the-scenes peek at Ron Howard chatting and laughing with his old friend George Lucas, sitting at the chess set in the Falcon. It’s a nice gift for Lucas fans who missed seeing him hang around Star Wars sets.

Here is the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is now available on digital download, Blu-ray and DVD.