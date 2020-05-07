Calling all dads and fans of airport paperbacks! David Ayer is bringing Harlan Coben‘s Six Years to Netflix. Ayer will direct the adaptation of Coben’s novel about a college professor searching for a woman from his past who has gone missing. Ayer is no stranger to working with Netflix, having directed the Will Smith movie Bright for them. He also wrote the Bright sequel, but is handing directorial duties on that over to Louis Leterrier.

Deadline has the news on Six Years, revealing that David Ayer will write, direct, and produce the Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix. The book, published in 2013, tells the following story:

Six years have passed since Jake Fisher watched Natalie, the love of his life, marry another man. Six years of hiding a broken heart by throwing himself into his career as a college professor. Six years of keeping his promise to leave Natalie alone, and six years of tortured dreams of her life with her new husband, Todd. But six years haven’t come close to extinguishing his feelings, and when Jake comes across Todd’s obituary, he can’t keep himself away from the funeral. There he gets the glimpse of Todd’s wife he’s hoping for…but she is not Natalie. As Jake searches for the truth, his picture-perfect memories of Natalie begin to unravel. Mutual friends of the couple either can’t be found, or don’t remember Jake. No one has seen Natalie in years. And soon, Jake’s search for the woman who broke his heart puts his very life at risk as he uncovers the secrets and lies that love can hide…

Ayer has been keeping busy, even though Suicide Squad probably should’ve landed him in the fabled Director Jail for a while. He’s currently in post-production on The Tax Collector, starring Shia LaBeouf. He’s also attached to direct a remake of The Dirty Dozen. Coben is a popular writer, the author of thirty novels, with seventy million books in print worldwide. Those books include the Myron Bolitar series, about a very handsome sports agent who happens to solve mysteries when he’s not being handsome and representing his big clients.