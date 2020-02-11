Martin Scorsese‘s Shutter Island comes to 4K this week, and we’re giving away three copies, because that’s how we roll. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Shutter Island is a gorgeous, gothic horror-melodrama following a U.S. Marshall (Leonardo DiCaprio) investigation the mysterious disappearance of an inmate of a secluded, island-bound insane asylum. It rules.

It would be a mistake to call Shutter Island “underrated”, because it’s one of the biggest box office hits of Martin Scorsese’s career. Still, in the 10 years since Shutter Island‘s release, it’s developed a weird reputation – with many feeling dissatisfied with the film’s big twist ending. For my money, though, this is one of Scorsese’s best. It’s tragic, and weird, and full of gorgeous, dream-like cinematography. This is Scorsese in horror-movie-mode, something he doesn’t do that much (his only other horror movie is Cape Fear).

In Shutter Island, “The implausible escape of a brilliant murderess brings U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner (Mark Ruffalo) to Ashecliffe Hospital, a fortress-like insane asylum located on a remote, windswept island. The woman appears to have vanished from a locked room, and there are hints of terrible deeds committed within the hospital walls. As the investigation deepens, Teddy realizes he will have to confront his own dark fears if he hopes to make it off the island alive.”

Shutter Island arrives on 4K today, February 11, and we’re giving away three copies to you, dear readers. To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line SHUTTER ISLAND. Three winners will be picked at random. U.S. residents only (sorry)!

The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo in a Limited Collector’s Edition Steelbook includes the previously released featurettes “Behind the Shutters” and “Into the Lighthouse” on the Blu-ray. Check out the packaging below.