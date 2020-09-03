Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are reteaming for Shelly, a comedy from director Jude Weng and writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. Amazon just picked up the film, which follows an assassin who finds out her next target is her high school bully. Against all odds, the two end up becoming friends, which of course complicates the whole “assassin” thing.

This sounds fun! And I like both Awkwafina and Gillan, so I think this whole endeavor has a lot of potential. It also has some Grosse Pointe Blank vibes, what with the assassin/high school element. That’s not a complaint – Grosse Pointe Blank rules. Let’s all watch it together sometime, okay? Could be fun. It’s currently streaming on Fubo, which is a real streaming service, I swear.

Jude Weng, who has directorial credits on TV shows like The Good Place, Black-ish, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Fresh off the Boat, and more, will helm the film, which hails from writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. Doneger mostly has short film scripts to his name, along with a film called Brampton’s Own, which he also directed. Storm wrote for the series Boomtown.

Awkwafina, who really should’ve landed an Oscar nom for The Farewell, can next be found lending her voice to the animated Raya and the Last Dragon, and she’s also set to appear in the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Gillan, who really should’ve landed an Oscar nom for Oculus (yes, really), has a Riley Stearns film called Dual in post-production.