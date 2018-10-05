Netflix has released a full She-Ra and the Princesses of Power trailer on the heels of the Dreamworks animated series’ New York Comic-Con panel, unveiling a newly complex story for the remake of the popular ’80s cartoon. The She-Ra reboot has not only given the princess of power an outfit makeover, the Netflix series has given She-Ra a slightly different backstory as well.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Trailer

This isn’t the Princess Adora you know. The Netflix and Dreamworks reboot of She-Ra gives the warrior princess a modern redesign, both in outfit and in her backstory. An orphan born into the servitude of the Horde, Adora (Aimee Carrero) is happy to serve as a soldier for the forces of evil alongside her best friend Catra (AJ Michalka), until she accidentally stumbles upon a mysterious sword calling her name. Drawing the sword, Adora transforms into the warrior princess She-Ra and discovers that she is destined to save the world from the evil Horde that she once guilelessly fought for.

It’s a fun twist on the 1985 Filmation cartoon that popularized the character. Though She-Ra was originally introduced as a mind-controlled Horde Force Captain who was rescued by He-Man, the new She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fleshes out her backstory by making her a former soldier who wholly believed in the Horde’s mission. Adding the complex dynamic between Adora and Catra is a juicy bit of storytelling as well — turning She-Ra’s famous nemesis into a former best friend.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is helmed by Noelle Stevenson, who revealed that, like in the original 1985 series, Adora was kidnapped as a baby and raised with the Evil Horde, but the details in between are a little diferent. “She’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde,” Stevenson laughs, “that maybe they were evil.”

Here is the official synopsis for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power:

The savior of Etheria is here as DreamWorks She-Ra and The Princesses of Powerbrings to life a story of magic, friendship, loyalty, and an epic battle for peace. Inspired by the popular ‘80s series, DreamWorks She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tells the story of an orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess, She-Ra. Set in a world where women are unabashedly at the forefront, the series brings forth indomitable female characters each with their unique abilities and flaws to empower and entertain audiences everywhere.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power debuts on Netflix on November 6, 2018.