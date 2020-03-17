DreamWorks’ beloved She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be debuting its final season on Netflix this May. The acclaimed Emmy-nominated animated series, which reboots the iconic ’80s Mattel series for the modern age, will end its run with the upcoming fifth season, which DreamWorks Animation confirms will be its last.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will premiere its fifth and final season on Netflix on May 15. DreamWorks animation announced that the upcoming fifth season would be its last, bringing the Emmy and Critics’ Choice-nominated series to a bittersweet end. But the showrunner Noelle Stevenson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she and her team knew their total episode order right from the beginning, and have been able to plan out all their narrative beats over the course of the show’s five seasons.

“It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen,” Stevenson told EW. “The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this.”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was met with critical raves upon the first season’s debut on Netflix in 2018, which rolled out its subsequent seasons in quick succession. While much hoopla was made about the show’s championing of diversity, including an array of minority and LGBTQ characters, the series actually lived up to those progressive promises. But its most impressive element was the strained central relationship between its two female foes, Adora and Catra, which was surprisingly mature and nuanced for a children’s show. We’ll see how that relationship will wrap up, in the fifth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Here’s the synopsis for the season:

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power features the voice talents of Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

The series debuts its final 13 episodes on Netflix on May 15, 2020.