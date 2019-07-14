Shazam! had one of the most delightful superhero mid-credits scene in recent memory, one that establishes the film as the frothy fun-loving younger cousin to the dark DC movies while tying the film into the greater cinematic universe. But its later post-credits scene was a bit more puzzling, introducing a villain that only die-hard Shazam! fans might know instead of the Black Adam tease that many expected, with Dwayne Johnson set to star in a solo film about the Shazam foe. But a new Shazam! deleted scene dropped ahead of the film’s Blu-ray release does offer that Black Adam tease we were expecting. Watch the Shazam deleted scene below.

Shazam Deleted Scene

Right off the bat, this Shazam! deleted scene shows a big spoiler if you haven’t seen the film: the Shazam family all transformed and taking their rightful places on the thrones in the Rock of Eternity. Naturally Billy/Shazam (Zachary Levi) is the first to sit, lounging on the central throne and inviting the others to join him. With Billy’s foster family happily enjoying their newfound superhero powers, though probably not yet realizing their burden as Earth’s latest champions, the group realize that a throne is empty.

But this isn’t Game of Thrones: While the group ponder who the seventh throne could belong too, Darla (Meagan Good) cheerfully declares, “Whoever it is, I’m going to love them no matter what. Because they’re an automatic part of the family.” A statement she may come to regret once Black Adam, who was mentioned earlier in the film as the first fallen Champion chosen by the Council of Eternity, arrives.

Shazam! arrives on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition on July 16, 2019.