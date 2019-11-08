Apple TV+ has scored another high-profile TV series. The streaming platform, which launched to little fanfare last week, is apparently unfazed by its lackluster debut because it is still greenlighting original titles, this time giving a series order to Severance, a new thriller series directed by Ben Stiller and set to star Adam Scott. Learn more about the Severance TV series below.

Apple announced that is has given a series order to Severance, a workplace thriller written and created by Dan Erickson. Stiller will direct and executive produce the series, while Scott is set to produce and star as Mark, an employee of Lumen Industries, “a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level.” Mark is “an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together,” Apple’s description reads.

This will be a reunion for Scott and Stiller, who directed the Big Little Lies actor in 2013’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. They lend their star power to the relatively unknown Erickson, who worked in series development for Super Deluxe and has written for Spike’s Lip Sync Battle Pre-Show. Erickson’s Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black (Outcast, Star Trek: Enterprise) will executive produce alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn will executive produce through Red Hour Productions, while Adam Scott will serve as producer. Endeavor Content will serve as the studio. This is one of the several Apple TV+ project developed by Endeavor Content, following See and the upcoming Truth Be Told.

Severance is the first new series order given by Apple TV+ since its launch last week. The tech company has already renewed several of its existing streaming shows, including Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, the Jason Momoa starrer See; and the Emily Dickinson comedy Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, despite mixed reviews.