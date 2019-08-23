NBC’s next choice of movie to adapt to TV may prove serendipitous. The network as put into development a Serendipity TV series, inspired by the 2001 Miramax romantic-comedy starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. The series will be an hourlong romantic comedy series from Miramax TV.

Deadline broke the news that a Serendipity TV series is in the works at NBC. Written and executive produced by Jonny Umansky, the Serendipity series will follow Harry and Claire as they “fall in love one fateful night, are separated by circumstance and then spend years trying to find one another again … with a little help from the universe.”

“I’ve been madly in love with this movie for more than half my life,” said Umansky. “Never has the world needed a show like Serendipity more, and the love stories we have in store are big, bold and filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder.”

Miramax TV, which has been looking to Miramax movie titles to mine for TV (last year was a Gone Baby Gone pilot at Fox), is developing the series. Miramax CEO Bill Block and SVP Television Caitlin Foito executive produce the TV series adaptation alongside Umansky.

“We are privileged to be working alongside Jonny, who has invented a relentlessly optimistic romantic comedy cinematic universe,” Foito said. “His creative take and adaptation of Serendipity will be a sure-fire win for everyone involved in this unique project.”

The series seems to take inspiration from the 2001 film rather than strictly adapting it. The film which was directed by Peter Chelsom and written by Marc Klein, followed two strangers, Jonathan (John Cusack) meets Sara (Kate Beckinsale) who share a magical night in their 20s, but separate after Sara’s powerful belief in destiny causes her to come up with a ludicrous miracle: She will put her name and phone number in a book, and if it finds its way to Jonathan, they’re meant to be. But 10 years later, fate pushes them together again. The movie itself is a mostly all right rom-com, but it did stir up interest in its namesake restaurant, the way-overpriced Serendipity 3 (which admittedly, has pretty great frozen hot chocolate). The original Serendipity doesn’t have much of a following, as far as I know, but it seems like familiar IP is all the rage when it comes to new TV shows.