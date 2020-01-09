In this edition of Sequel Bit:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout editor Eddie Hamilton is returning for the next two films as well.

The Purge 5 has a new cast member…

…And so does The Matrix 4!

There’s going to be a sequel series for Thirtysomething, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Catch up with the Bad Boys before Bad Boys For Life.

One of the reasons Mission: Impossible – Fallout is so damn exciting: the editing. Editor Eddie Hamilton does a bang-up job cutting together all that action and Tom Cruise running to create something thrilling. And it looks like he’s coming back for more. According to director Christopher McQuarrie (via Twitter), Hamilton will return to edit both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, which are shooting back-to-back.

The Purge 5 has itself a new cast member. Deadline reports that Hunger Games and True Detective actress Leven Rambin has come aboard the latest installment of the franchise, although they don’t provide character details. The Purge franchise is set in the not-too-distant-future, where one night of the year all crime is legal. It’s been a big hit, so much so that there’s even a spin-off TV series. The Purge 5 is set for release July 10.

Senses8 actor Max Riemelt is reuniting with Lana Wachowski for The Matrix 4. We still know next to nothing about the upcoming film, save for the cast: returning cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett-Smith, and newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and now Riemelt. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit theaters May 21, 2021.

Thirtysomething, a 1980s show I’ve never seen, is getting a sequel series – because sure, why not? According to Deadline, “ABC has closed a deal for a new installment of the iconic series from Herskovitz and Zwick with four members of the original cast set to return. The list includes Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston), reprising their roles. They will be joined by an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original main characters.” The original show ran from September 29, 1987 –May 28, 1991 on ABC, and focused on “a group of Baby Boomers in their thirties who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and how they handle the lifestyle that dominated American culture during the 1980s given their involvement in the early 1970s counterculture as young adults.”

Need a refresher on the Bad Boys series before you see Bad Boys For Life? You’re in luck! There’s one for you above! The featurette has Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talking about the first two movies before going behind-the-scenes of the third, in which “The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride.” Bad Boys For Life opens January 17.