In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Roland Emmerich hopes Disney would take on Independence Day 3

Jordan Peele “has no intention” of making a Get Out sequel

A new No Time to Die IMAX poster has been released.

Independence Day: Resurgence was supposed to mark the halfway point for a trilogy that would be completed with Independence Day 3 — but with the “disappearance” of Fox following the studio’s acquisition by Disney, director Roland Emmerich doesn’t have much hope for his sci-fi action franchise. Fox made both the beloved 1996 blockbuster and its less-beloved 2016 sequel, but despite the bad reviews and disappointing box office performance of Independence Day: Resurgence, Emmerich still has hope that the third film could be made. Perhaps now with a House of Mouse logo in front of it. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Emmerich spoke about the state of the Independence Day franchise, and Independence Day 3:

I don’t know. I really haven’t even gotten to it. I had naturally talked with Fox about it, and then when they got bought, I kind of said, ‘Well, that’s probably [over.]’ But I don’t know. We’ll see, it’s kind of like it could happen, it could not happen. Hollywood is like a strange, strange place these days, because I have a feeling Disney would maybe be interested in doing it. They like that kind of franchise movie.

Disney is not opposed to appealing to nostalgia, but is there still enough goodwill toward Independence Day after the truly boring Resurgence? Maybe enough for a Disney+ release.

Get Out was a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, but director Jordan Peele still has “no intention” of making a sequel, despite the abundance of horror movie sequels in our current movie landscape. In an interview with The Observer, producer Jason Blum said that any plans of a Get Out sequel would be up to Peele, despite the producer suggesting back in 2018 that Peele was flirting with the idea.

“I think that was taken out of context. I think what I said and what I would still say is, I would love to make a ‘Get Out’ sequel, but we would only do it if Jordan wanted to do it and as far as I know, he has no intention of doing that.”

Peele has since released his sophomore effort Us and kept himself busy on the producing side with his Monkeypaw banner, developing both TV and movie projects like CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Amazon’s Hunters, and more.

Check out the exclusive #NoTimeToDie IMAX poster. The 25th Bond film is the first to have select sequences filmed using IMAX cameras. pic.twitter.com/THzVCrGq7j — James Bond (@007) February 20, 2020

A new IMAX poster has been released for No Time to Die, the first Bond film to have “select sequences filmed in IMAX cameras” according to the official Twitter account. This is quite an achievement 25 films into the long-running action franchise, and one that makes the release of Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, which will act as the swan song for Daniel Craig’s Bond, even more exciting.