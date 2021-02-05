In this edition of Sequel Bits:

A Give ‘Em Hell, Malone sequel starring Thomas Jane is in the works.

Would you want an Extraction cinematic universe? That’s what Extraction director Sam Hargrave hopes is in store for his Netflix action hit. In an interview with Collider, Hargrave teased that the upcoming Extraction sequel, which is planning to begin production this fall “COVID-pending,” could open the door to an Extraction cinematic universe.

“I think Joe and Anthony [Russo], that whole AGBO team, are brilliant in that building upon the Marvel universe aspect where a lot of these films connect and intersect in their journeys with characters,” Hargrave said. “They’re building on that model in the ‘Extraction’ universe and there is a lot of opportunity to follow characters that people have shown an affinity for and sounds like they want to know more about.”

The Extraction sequel is eyeing a 2022 release on Netflix.

Amazon has released the official Coming 2 America poster ahead of the film’s March premiere on Prime Video. The above poster shows all the major characters of the film, new and returning, surrounding Eddie Murphy‘s newly-crowned King Akeem, who embarks on a new journey with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) back to “the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

Directed by Craig Brewer from a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield, Coming 2 America premieres globally on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

In the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, Sam Neill reprises his role as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, a role he originated in 1993’s Jurassic Park. Seeing as it’s been more than 20 years since he played the role, might it have been difficult to slip back into a character that fans look back on so fondly? Maybe not, as Neill reveals he never figured out how to play the character until Jurassic Park III. Neill told Collider:

“For me, by the the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one. I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are! [Laughs]”

It’s a kind of shocking revelation, considering it’s his performance in the 1993 film that comes to people’s minds first. But perhaps by the time Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022, Neill will have an even firmer grasp on the character.

More than a decade after the neo-noir thriller Give ‘Em Hell, Malone hit theaters, Thomas Jane is set to reprise his role in a sequel. Variety reports that a Give ‘Em Hell, Malone sequel is in the works, with screenwriter of the original 2009 film Mark Hosack returning to pen the script, and Jane back in the role as the titular private investigator.

The sequel is described as an “against-the-clock” thriller, which “picks up as Malone reemerges after a decade of hiding from his past. When a chance encounter suddenly exposes him to the world and a sinister attack puts a ticking clock on his chances of living, Malone sets out to find the man who is trying to kill him,” per Variety.

“Malone has always been one of my favorite characters and we’re all thrilled that the original film found such a devoted fanbase,” Jane said in a statement. “I couldn’t stop thinking about where Malone would be now and where he is headed.”