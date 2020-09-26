In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Spenser Confidential 2 is “definitely” happening, so everyone please relax.

Gabrielle Union says a Bring It On sequel is “absolutely going to happen.”

Kevin Hart’s Quibi series is getting a sequel.

The Boss Baby: Family Business announces its voice cast.

Hotel Transylvania 4 will arrive in 2021.

A producer explains why National Treasure 3 still hasn’t happened.

Wong Kar-wai has written a Chungking Express sequel.

Spenser Confidential, a Netflix movie I’m pretty sure everyone already forgot about, is getting a sequel. Speaking with Collider, Spenser director Peter Berg said: “Brian Helgeland, who wrote the first script, just turned in a first draft last week. So we’re definitely going to do Spenser Confidential 2, we’re just trying to figure out the dates.” In the first film, “Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.”

Before we jump into this, a reminder: there are already several sequels to Bring it On: Bring It On Again (2004), Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), and Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017). But these are all direct-to-video sequels that don’t feature the original cast, and that’s not what original star Gabrielle Union, who wants a sequel with the original cast. Speaking with The Late Late Show with James Corden, Union said: “It’s absolutely going to happen, I think because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix. And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

Good news for all you Quibi fans out there! Die Hart, the Quibi “action franchise” (that’s what they call it) featuring Kevin Hart, is getting a sequel/second season/follow-up. It’s called Die Harter, and there are zero details at the moment. But in the first season, “Hart played a version of himself trying to step out of the role of “comedic sidekick” by going to the world’s greatest action star school. While there, the school’s lunatic director (John Travolta) and tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) pushed him to his limits as he was thrown into the deep end.”

Thank god. Thank fucking god. There’s a Boss Baby sequel. It’s called The Boss Baby: Family Business, and it has a pretty impressive cast: Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, and Amy Sedaris are all joining the O.G. Boss Baby himself, Alec Baldwin, for the follow-up to the 2017 animated movie, per Deadline. In Family Business, “The Templeton brothers — Tim (Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Baldwin) — as adults now who have drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married dad and Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.”

And while we’re on the subject of animated sequels, here’s another: Hotel Transylvania 4. Variety says that the sequel is happening, and that star Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer. Plot details aren’t available at the moment, but the story will likely once again involve Adam Sandler as Dracula, a bit of voice casting that’s really weird when you stop and think about it.

Last we heard, Disney was developing both a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ and National Treasure 3, with Bad Boys for Life co-writer Chris Bremner handling the script. But why has it taken so long for another adventure of Benjamin Franklin Gates? Speaking with Collider, Jason Reed, who was the Production Executive at Disney for the National Treasure movies, said: tried my damnedest to get National Treasure 3 up. I love those movies. I worked on those from inception,” and added:

“What I felt happened is even though the movies were extremely successful and had a really strong fanbase, it’s a movie that gets brought up all the time, the company was never able to capitalize on it as a franchise. It was more of a movie with a sequel and National Treasure 3 would have been another sequel.”

In other words, since Disney never found a way to add a National Treasure attraction to their theme parks, they didn’t think a sequel was that pressing. But hopefully, we’ll get National Treasure 3 someday.

Per The Film Stage, Wong Kar-wai has written a sequel to Chungking Express. The film is called Chungking Express 2020, but despite that title, it’s actually set in the year 2036. Here’s the synopsis:

In 1990s Hong Kong, the lovelorn Policeman No. 223 encounters a blonde female assassin. They only spend a short time together overnight. The Policeman No. 663, getting over a failed relationship, has his life gradually changed by a “dreamer” who broke into his apartment.

In Chongqing in 2036, young Xiaoqian and May are unwilling to be matched with their genetically-assigned partner, and are determined to find their own “destiny.”

There’s no word on when we might see this, but by all accounts, it’s moving forward. In the original film, two different policemen in Hong Kong fall in love – one with a mysterious underworld figure, the other with a server at a late-night restaurant.