In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Kal Penn is down for Harold & Kumar 4.

Vin Diesel says an Oscar-winner will appear in F9.

Kevin Smith is using this time of quarantine to finish the Clerks 3 and Mallrats 2 scripts.

Freddy vs Jason writers still want a sequel, and so do I.

Jesse Eisenberg knows absolutely nothing about Now You See Me 3, so maybe don’t ask him about that.

Will there ever be a Harold and Kumar 4? If it were up to Kal Penn, the answer would be yes. Speaking with Variety, Penn said: “We would love to do a fourth movie. John Cho and I text about it all the time…Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg — who created and wrote all three movies in the franchise — we all would love to do one. I think we all, thankfully, have the blessing of being really busy right now and want to find the right venue and the right timing.” Penn added that if there were a fourth film, it would probably have to go right to streaming, “because people just love watching [these movies] in the comfort of their own home on a Friday night at 2 a.m., which is more streaming ‘binge-able’ than it is going to the theater.”

Vin Diesel is still out there Vin Dieselin’ – giving interviews where he teases things that may or may not be true. The latest: Diesel says an Oscar-winning actor is set to make a secret appearance in F9. When asked by ET what Oscar-winning actors he’d like to see join the franchise, Diesel replied: “There’s a big surprise coming. I can’t tell anyone, [But] it is so awesome.” Diesel wouldn’t say who he was hinting at, but merely added: “It’s a testament to the franchise, it’s a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it’s a testament to the integrity. As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was 7 years old, it’s wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic.” F9 is set to open April 2, 2021.

Kevin Smith is making the most of this whole social distancing thing by finishing up his scripts for Mallrats 2 and Clerks 3. On Facebook, the filmmaker wrote: “Pulled on my @masters hoodie and climbed Snake Mountain yesterday. With everything shut down, there’s no excuse for me to not hike Runyon Canyon every day (so long as I practice social distancing). And now that everything has been canceled for a month or two, I will have time to finish the Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks 3 scripts. Hiking and writing: that’s my pandemic plan. Stay safe, my friends.” Smith has been talking about these movies off and on for the last few years, but now he might finally finish them.

I don’t know about you, but I love Freddy vs. Jason. It’s a very silly movie, but watching two iconic slashers go head-to-head was a real treat for someone like me. I would’ve loved to have had more Freddy vs. Jason movies, but alas, they never came to be. But the writers of the movie, Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, still maintain they’d love to make a follow-up. “We still want to get it made! We would always love to do another one,” the writers said on Twitter. “But it’s always good to get fresh eyes on the material, no? We’ve had our day. We’ve written for Jason more than any other writer, I think. Let someone new come in and give it fresh blood!” I doubt it’ll ever happen, but gosh, it would be nice.

Hey, is there going to be a Now You See Me 3? It seems like if there were we would’ve heard about it by now. But rumors persist, so Coming Soon went ahead and asked star Jesse Eisenberg if he had any info. His answer? Nope! “I hear occasionally from my friends, the other actors in the movies, that ‘Oh, I’ve heard something’ and I go ‘Oh really? What’d you hear?’, but all we’ve got is ‘Oh, I hear they’re still working on it,'” Eisenberg said. “I’ve heard nothing, I wonder what the statute of limitations on that kind of stuff is, because maybe if enough time passes, there might be a decreasing level of interest in it.” I wonder that too, Jesse. I wonder that too.