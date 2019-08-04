In this edition of Sequel Bits:

There’s a chance the original three Jurassic Park leads will be in Jurassic World 3. Maybe.

Frozen 2 will be more grown-up.

Ansel Elgort thinks Baby Driver 2 will happen soon.

Emma Stone wants to do a Zombieland sequel every 10 years.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought back Jeff Goldblum for a very brief cameo, leaving fans of the original Jurassic Park a little miffed. Goldblum was featured in all the trailers but had a nothing role. Fans wanted more. Maybe Jurassic World 3 can fix things – not just by bringing back Goldblum, but by bringing back his other two Jurassic leads as well: Sam Neill and Laura Dern. There have been rumblings that Neill and Dern might come back for the third World film, and director Colin Trevorrow recently hinted at that. Sort of. “I can confirm nothing,” Trevorrow said while appearing at the opening ceremony for Jurassic World: The Ride (via Variety). “But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people.” Those people are Goldblum, Neill, and Dern. This is a non-denial denial – Trevorrow doesn’t come out and say Goldblum, Neill, and Dern are in the movie, but he doesn’t say they’re not, either. I’m going to go out on a limb and say they probably are in the sequel, likely in a lame cameo. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

Even though we’ve seen footage of Frozen 2, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the movie. Disney is going to great lengths to keep most of the details of their big sequel under-wraps, which is fine – it gives the movie the element of surprise. But while speaking with Comic Book, Frozen franchise star Kristen Bell offered up some vague info on the film. “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?” Bell said, adding that the sequel has grown up a bit:

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit. I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

Frozen 2 opens November 22.

Edgar Wright has been talking about a potential Baby Driver sequel for a few years now, saying “The deal is being hammered out as we speak” back in 2017. We haven’t had much of an update, likely because Wright is currently filming his next movie Last Night in Soho. But Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort recently spoke with MTV News about Baby Driver 2, confirming it’s still likely to happen. He also revealed that the movie won’t be called Baby Driver 2. “Yes, I think it’s gonna happen,” Elgort said. “I think there will be Baby Driver 2. It has a different title, actually. You’re gonna have to ask Edgar that, though.” Okay, Ansel, I’ll ask him next time I see him.

It took ten years to get to Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited Zombieland sequel. And it might take another ten for Zombieland 3, if that even happens at all. Speaking with EW, Zombieland franchise director Ruben Fleischer said that they’d be “lucky” to make another film, but also that star Emma Stone suggested it might be fun if the cast and crew got together again every ten years:

“We have to see how this one’s received and if that’s something audiences would want. But I think we all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every ten years. Knowing that Woody’s just the healthiest guy there is, he’s going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every ten years, ‘til the end of time.”

I can’t say I’m very excited for Zombieland 2, so Zombieland 3 doesn’t much appeal to me. But I guess we can all wait around for ten years and see if a third film happens. Zombieland: Double Tap opens October 18.