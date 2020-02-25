How many self-made female millionaires are there in America? And how many of them have had prestigious limited series made about them? Only a handful, at best. But Netflix is adding to that number with Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as the title character of Self Made, a limited series which tells the story of America’s “first self-made female millionaire.” Watch the Self Made trailer below.

Self Made Trailer

Octavia Spencer already has an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award under her belt, but she may be eyeing an Emmy with her performance in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Spencer stars in the eight-episode Netflix biographical series as Madam C. J. Walker, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a political and social activist who was considered the wealthiest African-American businesseswoman and wealthiest self-made woman in America at the time of her death in 1919. She made a meteoric rise from poverty by developing and marketing a line of cosmetics and hair care products specifically for black women, which we see in the trailer for Self Made. It’s interesting to see the humble beginnings of the black hair care industry, which is now a billion-dollar business. Still, as we see in the trailer, it is difficult for Madam C.J. Walker to overcome the prejudice and racism facing her at every turn as her business takes off.

Spencer always turns in a standout performance, and that seems to be no different here, with the actress giving a spirited performance as an ambitious woman who won’t let prejudice, sexism, or even her own insecure loved ones get in the way of realizing her dream.

Self Made also stars Tiffany Haddish as Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Addie, Blair Underwood as Charles James Walker, Garrett Morris as Cleophus, Kevin Carroll as Ransom, Bill Bellamy as Sweetness, Zahra Bentham as Nettie, and Mouna Traoré as Esther.

Here is the synopsis for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker:

Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self made female millionaire. The true story of African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, who built a haircare empire that made her the first female self-made millionaire. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, a Netflix Limited Series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker premieres March 20, 2020.