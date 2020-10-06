In her short-lived career, Selena managed to become one of the most iconic Tejano singers in history, getting dubbed the “Queen of Tejano music” for her crossover success from Mexico to America. Even after her life was tragically cut short, Selena Quintanilla has managed to live on — in her beloved songs, in the Jennifer Lopez biopic that launched the actress to fame, and now in a new Netflix series that will bring her story to life once again.

Selena The Series Trailer

Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age drama series that follows a young Selena as she rises from unknown Mexican-American child singer to one of the most beloved Tejano divas of all time. Christian Serratos (best known for her supporting roles in The Walking Dead and Twilight franchises) takes on the unenviable task of starring as Selena, taking on the role after Jennifer Lopez made her mark with the acclaimed 1997 biographical drama Selena. But like Lopez, she certainly looks the part, showing up in the brief trailer sporting the singer’s famous bustiers and performing joyously onstage. Also starring in the series are Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. in recurring roles.

Can the series live up to the 1997 Selena? Can Serratos play the part that was made iconic by Lopez, and remains one of her most beloved roles? Do we even need a new Selena adaptation after the 1997 film was near-perfect? The answer is: it’s Netflix, and they will do what they want. But the positive to this is that this series will introduce a new generation to Selena.

Selena: The Series is being split up into two parts, with the first half debuting in December.

Here is the official synopsis for Selena: The Series:

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer’s journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame. From executive producers Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora, Selena: The Series was created by Zamora, with Don Todd (“This is Us”) consulting, and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Selena: The Series is set to debut on Netflix on December 4, 2020.