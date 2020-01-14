Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa sharing the screen might be too much brawn for one frame. But that’s what we’re going to get with See season 2, which has cast the Guardians of the Galaxy actor in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series.

Apple has cast Bautista to star opposite Jason Momoa in the See season 2 cast for Apple’s epic sci-fi drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, according to Deadline. There are no specifics yet on what role Bautista will play, but I can imagine the series will have him squaring up against Momoa’s blind warrior at some point, as one of the few actors who can match the actor in heft and height.

Written by Knight and directed by The Hunger Games‘ drector Francis Lawrence, See takes place in a distant future where humankind has been devastated by a deadly virus that have rendered the survivors blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a father of twins who have been born with the ability to see, who must protect his tribe from a powerful queen.

See debuted in November 2019 on Apple’s newly launched streaming service, Apple TV+, to mixed reviews which praised the post-apocalyptic epic’s ambitious vision, but dinged the violence and convoluted plot. See was billed as one of Apple TV+’s flagship series alongside the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starring The Morning Show, the alt-history space exploration series For All Mankind, and the Hailee Steinfeld teen dramedy Dickinson.

In addition to Momoa, Bautista joins returning cast Alfre Woodard (Luge Cage, Desperate Housewives), Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek: Discovery, Supernatural), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Christian Carmargo (Dexter, House of Cards), and Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines).

See is currently streaming on Apple TV+. No premiere date has yet been set for season 2.