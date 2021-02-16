The animated Gremlins prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai has revealed its voice actors: Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong, and Matthew Rhys. The series is set in 1920s Shanghai, and reveals how Sam Wing (who would grow up to be shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 Gremlins movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo.

Variety has the scoop on the Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai voice cast now including Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong, and Matthew Rhys. The 10-episode series travels back “to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.”

Izaac Wang will voice Sam Wing. Wen will voice Sam’s mother, Fong Wing, described as “a doctor of Chinese medicine who is resourceful, slyly funny and fiercely protective of her family.” Wong is Sam’s father, Hon Wing, “a calm rock that has never believed his father-in-law’s tales of magic and adventure.” As for that father-in-law character, that would be Grandpa, voiced by Hong, a character who “claims to have traveled the world on grand adventures and he alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them.” Rhys is playing the show’s villain, “Riley Greene, a power-hungry English industrialist and treasure hunter who wields black magic that is determined to stop at nothing in his pursuit of Gizmo and the mythical treasure of the Mogwai.”

Other cast members include A.J. LoCascio as the voice of Gizmo, and Gabrielle Green as Ellie, one of Sam’s friends. The series will be written by Tze Chun and executive produced by Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (The Americans, Animaniacs, Amazing Stories) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), with Chun and Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods, Robot Chicken) serving as co-EPs. Dan Krall (Coraline, Scooby-Doo!) will serve as supervising producer. Amblin will produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation. There’s no official release date for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai just yet, but the series has been in production since the summer of 2019. When it arrives, you can look for it on HBO Max.