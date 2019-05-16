There have been approximately 400 Secret Life of Pets 2 trailers, but I guess one more won’t hurt. The sequel to the 2016 animated hit once again will show viewers what our pets get up to all day when we’re not at home. The answer: murder. Okay, I’m kidding, that’s not what happens. But wouldn’t that be wild? Watch the final Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer below.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer

The Secret Life of Pets franchise asks a specific question: what if someone made Toy Story, but with pets instead of toys? Alright, I guess the actual question is, “What do our pets get up to all day while we’re out?” The first film, released in 2016, was a massive hit. In fact, it had the “best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.” Now here comes the sequel.

The marketing for The Secret Life of Pets 2 has been aggressive, to say the least. Nearly every pet character in this movie has been blessed with their own specific trailer. Now, the family friendly flick has one last trailer to seal the deal. Here’s an incredibly detailed synopsis:

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max’s anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom. Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max’s favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip. And crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart) gets delusions of grandeur that he’s an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pajamas. But when Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball’s help on a dangerous mission, he’ll have to summon the courage to become the hero he’s only been pretending to be. Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

I love that Harrison Ford is playing a farm dog, by the way. If you saw the first film, you’ll likely notice Max has a new voice. Louis C.K. provided the voice for the character in 2016, but the actor and comedian was replaced after he admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct. Oswalt and C.K. sound nothing alike, so I’m wondering if the film will address this sudden voice change, or just move past it.